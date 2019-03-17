Latest NewsTechnology

Good news for Youtube lovers; launches music app for Indian market

Mar 17, 2019, 10:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

YouTube has launched its new music app exclusively for Indian Markets. The company has launched the basic version of the application which can be downloaded free.

You can access the new application with out any advertisement disturbance when you pay a monthly amount of 99 rupees. Being a start up, the customers can avail this service for free for the first three month.

“We are seeing lot of engagement across diverse set of content in India and India is exporting tremendous amount of music culture. We have seen explosive amount of growth in terms of consumption in India over last two years and I think it will be missed opportunity if we dont bring YouTube music experience or delay any further,” PTI reported YouTube Director of Product Management for Music Products T Jay Fowler as saying.

