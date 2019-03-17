Latest NewsEntertainment

Indrajith to be MGR in Gautham Menon’s film

Mar 17, 2019, 09:58 pm IST
Indrajith has been confirmed by Gautham Menon for playing the role of MGR his next film which portrays the story of Jayalalitha. Remya krishnan will be doing Jayalalitha’s part. The is film will l be a unique one as it would be telecasted as web series.

Gautham menon once had expressed his wish for such a kind of film that could unfold the real life chronicle of Jayalalitha. But a three hour film would no be feasible to inculcate her whole life with grandeur. It was in this context that the pre production team decides to telecast the film in the form of web series.

The film would be comprised of 20 episodes. Famous actors from Tamil and Telugu industry have been considered for casting empanelment.

