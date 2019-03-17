Indrajith to play the role of MGR

Indrajith Sukumaran will portray the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and iconic Tamil actor MGR in the silver screen. He will play the role of MGR in a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. This biopic on Jayalalitha will be a web series. The web series is being directed by ace Tamil filmmaker Gautham Menon.

Shoot for the same has been silently progressing for the past couple of months. Ramya Krishnan is said to be playing Jayalalithaa’s role while Indrajith essays MGR’s part in it. Apparently, the latter has also finished shooting for his portions.

Gautham Menon decided to make a web series as he felt it is impossible to capture Jayalalithaa’s illustrious life in a 3-hour-long movie.The series reportedly has about 20 episodes. A leading production house is behind the project and it will be officially announced shortly with a teaser release.