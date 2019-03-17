Latest NewsSports

ISL Final match on today; Bengaluru FC Vs FC Goa match at 7.30

Mar 17, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

FC Goa and Bengaluru Fc will tie their boots for the final match of the Indian Super League. The final match of ISL will be held at Mumbai Football arena at 7.30pm. Both the teams are looking for their maiden ISL cup.

This is the second ISL final for both the teams. Bengaluru FC entered the ISL final last year. FC Goa was the finalist in 2015. And both the teams lost to Chennaiyin FC in the finals. In the last ISL season, Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Bengaluru by 3-2. In 2015 FC Goa was lost to Chennaiyin FC by 3-2. Only Chennaiyin FC and ATK claimed the ISL cup.

In the semi, FC Goa defeated Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC beat North East United. Bengaluru FC has scored 33 goals and FC Goa has scored 41 goals.

This is the fifth edition of Indian Super League.

Tags

Related Articles

Pulwama attackers received money from Pakistan : NIA Report

Mar 3, 2019, 07:15 am IST

Emoji representing menstruation all set to be rolled out in The Emoji 12.0 update

Feb 8, 2019, 07:25 am IST
yug-devgn-challenges-modi

7-year-old son of Bollywood star challenges PM Modi: Video

May 31, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s midnight video chat with this actor will shock you

Mar 10, 2018, 01:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close