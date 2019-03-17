Latest NewsIndia

Jaggan Mohan Reddy demands CBI enquiry on his uncle’s death

Mar 17, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
YSR Congress leader Jaggan Mohan Reddy has demanded that a CBI enquiry must be carried out on his uncle’s death. YS Vivekananda Reddy the brother of former Andhra chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was found dead in his house in Kadapa district. The police has already started a probe and has registered a case Un-natural death.

Jaggan Mohan Reddy accused that Andhra chief minister Chandra Babu Naidu was behind his uncle’s death. He also said that the cabinet members of Naidu also have hand in this mysterious murder. The police under the TDP rule will not handle the case impartially, so to find out the truth CBI enquiry is needed, Jaggan added.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, a senior congress leader was elected to the Andhra Pradesh assembly from Pulivendula in 1989, and 1994. He was also become Lok Sabha member from Kadapa, two times. He later joined the YSR Congress.

