Manohar Parrikar was one of Goa’s favourite sons,says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 17, 2019, 09:53 pm IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Sunday condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and described him as “one of Goa’s favourite sons”.

He said Parrikar was respected and admired across party lines and had bravely battled his illness for over a year. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief(sic),” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle also said, ‘We condole the passing of former Union Minister & Chief Minister @manoharparrikar. We hope that his family finds strength in their moment of grief.’

