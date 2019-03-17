Narendra Modi changes his twitter profile as ‘Chowkeedar Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his Twitter profile. He has added a prefix to his name. He added the prefix – Chowkeedar- meaning security to his name. Many BJP leaders including BJP national president Amit Shah and many union ministers has followed the footsteps of Modi and changed their names by adding the prefix ‘Chowkeedar’. Union ministers Piyush Goyal, J.P.Naddha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Harshavardhan also changed their social media profiles.

As Chowkidars of our nation, we are committed to creating a clean economy by using cashless financial transactions. The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future. #MainBhiChowkidar #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/y44vwyM4xs — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019

Earlier Congress president Rahul Gandhi has raised a slogan that ‘chowkidar Chor Hai’ meaning ‘the security is a thief’. Last day Narendra Modi has initiated a hashtag campaign ‘#MainBhiChowkidar ‘. The BJP workers has made this campaign a trend in social media.

Modi has only changed the Twitter profile. His Facebook profile has unchanged.