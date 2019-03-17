Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi changes his twitter profile as ‘Chowkeedar Narendra Modi

BJP leaders including union ministers follows the footsteps of Modi

Mar 17, 2019, 03:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his Twitter profile. He has added a prefix to his name. He added the prefix – Chowkeedar- meaning security to his name. Many BJP leaders including BJP national president Amit Shah and many union ministers has followed the footsteps of Modi and changed their names by adding the prefix ‘Chowkeedar’. Union ministers Piyush Goyal, J.P.Naddha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Harshavardhan also changed their social media profiles.

Earlier Congress president Rahul Gandhi has raised a slogan that ‘chowkidar Chor Hai’ meaning ‘the security is a thief’. Last day Narendra Modi has initiated a hashtag campaign ‘#MainBhiChowkidar ‘. The BJP workers has made this campaign a trend in social media.

Modi has only changed the Twitter profile. His Facebook profile has unchanged.

 

Tags

Related Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister in Madhya Pradesh

Jan 7, 2018, 10:48 am IST
fetus

5-6 months old fetus found in airplane toilet; martial arts mother in hospital

Jul 26, 2018, 09:31 am IST

PM Modi will do a historic address at a community program in Oman

Feb 6, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
forcing students to watch obscene videos

Principal and Teacher Held for Making Students Watch Obscene Videos

Jul 10, 2018, 06:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close