New Honda Gazzia DX will get on roads soon; Read for spec and price details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter launched the new DX variant of Ghazia, the Urban Scooter. The new pirate Siren Blue comes with the DX decks to indicate the top spike on the applet above the color.

The scooter will also be available in Pearl Americas White, Neo Orange Metallic, Matt Axis Gray Metallic and Pear Spartan Red. Both the variant has CBS system ( Combined Breaking System) which is the new technological innovation. The CBS system allows the rider to apply both front and back brakes at a single use.

The DX variant has 190 mm disc brake in the front and 130 mm drum in the rear. The other variants posses drum brakes in both tires. But there would not be having any mechanical changes. The gear less incarnates are powered by 125cc engine which delivers 8.52 bhp and 10.54 NM torque in 5000 rpm.

The DX variant will be having a price of 64,668 INR and the other variants would have price similar to this. Aprilla 125, Suzuki 125, TVS Ntorque will be Honda’s major competitors.