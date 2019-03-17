Oily skin? These 3 homemade face packs will do the cure

Having oily skin is most irritating for many among us. There are many products (Face packs) available in our markets to control excessive oil production. But, they all are artificial and might be bringing harm to your skin in the long run. What can be done to this? What if we can make a natural home-made face pack. Yes, we can.

1.CURD AND LEMON

We can make a powerful face pack using a mixture of curd and lemon. Lemon which can be considered as the storehouse of citric acid absorbs oil excreted from the sebaceous gland in our skin. Take two spoons full of lemon juice and mix it with a little curd accordingly. Apply the mixture for 15 minutes in your face. You can wash the face with mild hot water after the applied mixture dries up your skin. Continue this four times a week.

2.Multanimitti and cucumber.

The Multanimitit and cucumber combo face pack is the exact solution for oily skin and acne. Multanimitti is the best fighter against appearing acne in your face. You can make the Multanimitti-cucumber combo using a crusher. After mixing both apply the amalgam in your face and wait 15 minutes for the better result. You can wash the mixture off afterward in normal water. Follow this routine for two months on a weekly basis.

3.Orange skin and milk

The skin of the orange is the best way to protect your oily skin. Make the orange peel into powder and then mix milk with it. Warm the solution a little, must take care that it has to be applied in your tender skin. Massage thoroughly for 15 mins and wash it off. This facial is the best way to get rid of the oil and dark circles of the face.