Our aim is to defeat Jayarajan, says K.K.Rema

Mar 17, 2019, 03:29 pm IST
RMP has confirmed that the party will support UDF candidate in Vadakara. The aim of the party is the defeat of P.Jayarajan. RMP leaders N.Venu and K.K.Rama informed this.

P.Jayarajan, the CPM candidate in Vadakara is a criminal. He is accused in many murder cases including T.P.Chandrasekharan murder. Our aim is to vote against Jayarajan. The RMP will not allow a killer to won from Dakar. It is also the responsibility of all those who believe in democratic values. That is why the party has extended its support to UDF. The party will continue its fight against political violence, said K.K.Rama.

