“Pakistan will become the part of India after 2025”, says RSS leader

Senior RSS leader claimed that Pakistan will be the part of India after 205. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar Sharma, the national executive committee member of the organization was talking at a seminar.” after five or seven years you can buy land at Karachi or Lahore and can do business at Sialkot”, he said to the public who attended the programme.

He also said that before 1947 there did not exist a country named Pakistan and after 2025 there will be no Pakistan. It will be a part of ‘Akhanda Bharat (Unified India)”, he said. He also claimed that the government in Bangladesh support all moves of India. The Indian government has ensured this.

The opposition parties are supporting Pakistan for opposing Prime Minister Modi. We should enforce a law against the betrayers. There should be no more Siddhus, Nazaruddhin Shah and Hameed Ansari, he added.