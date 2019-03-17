PDP workers are the ‘real Mujahideen’ ,says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her party workers were the “real militants” as they brought relief to the people.

“You don’t hold stone or guns in your hands and yet you provided relief to the people like no one could in past seventy years,” she said while addressing her workers at a rally in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering of PDP workers at TRC Kupwara to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the PDP president also said that she wouldn’t have aligned with the BJP had her “own people” not betrayed her.

“I would have not joined hands with BJP if my own members had not betrayed me and I think everyone is aware about that,” she said.