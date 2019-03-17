Priyanka Gandhi’s entry will make no difference, says Yogi Adityanath

Asserting that Priyanka Gandhi‘s entry into politics will make “no difference” to the BJP’s prospects in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday dubbed it an “internal matter” of that party. He also dismissed as “false alarm” the SP-BSP alliance and claimed that it was already embroiled in dispute.

“The Congress has made her (Priyanka) the party general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party as to how it will utilise her services.

“Earlier too, she had campaigned for the Congress. And this time too she is the party’s campaigner and it will make no difference (to the BJP),” he told PTI in his first interview after announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule on Sunday.

Asked as to what extent the SP-BSP alliance could dent the BJP’s prospects in the hustings, Adityanath said, “The fledgeling SP-BSP alliance is already embroiled in dispute.”

He was referring to reports of hard bargaining between the two parties over certain seats.

“It (alliance) is nothing but a ‘hauaa’ (false alarm),” the chief minister said in his exclusive interview during which he touched upon various key issues including the IAF airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Ram temple.

The 46-year-old saffron-robed monk-turned-politician said in general elections state-level local issues hardly matter.

“People will vote for that person and party in whose hands the country is safe, secure and prosperous,” he said, adding the voters know this very well.

“An effort is being made to whip up an unnecessary confusion and ‘hauaa’,” the BJP hardliner said, adding the current polls will present a “golden opportunity” for his party, which will come out with flying colours.

Referring to the IAF air strikes targeting terror camps inside Pakistan on February 26, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken “bold steps” as and when needed in the interest of the country. After the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, all accused were eliminated by India, catapulting the nation to an elite club of countries that are capable of giving a befitting reply to its enemies, he said.