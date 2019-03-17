Shatrughan Sinha may not get BJP ticket; Ravi Shankar Prasad will contest from Patna Sahib

BJP may not give party ticket to its sitting MP Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. Patna Sahib, from where Shatrughan Sinha has won will be given to union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The decision will be declared after the election committee meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will attend the meeting.

Sinha, the former national vice president, and union minister has not in good relation with the party after the Modi- Shah claimed the party leadership. Sinha now known to be an ardent critique of Modi regime has been in good relation with various opposition leaders. Sinha has attended the mega rally conducted by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kokota. He also visited RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Poonam Sinha, the wife of Shatrughan Sinha has recently visited SP leader Akhilesh Yadav. There has been rumors that she will enter to active politics. Though the rumors has been declined by Shatrughan Sinha.

It is reported that Shatrughan Sinha if declined seat by BJP will contest for RJD-Congress alliance.