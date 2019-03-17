” What Congress did to K.V.Thomas is injustice”, says BJP leader ; BJP extend support to Congress leader K.V.Thomas

BJP has extended its support to senior Congress leader K.V.Thomas who was declined parliament ticket. B. Gopalakrishnan, the BJP state spokesperson has said that Thomas was denied his sitting seat because he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Congress did to K.V.Thomas is an injustice? This decision is unfortunate. He was denied a seat because he praised and has respect for Prime Minister. Tom Vadakkan and K.V.Thomas both members of the ‘kitchen cabinet’ of Sonia Gandhi were ousted. A lot more Congress leaders will come out of Congress in the state. Many will be denied seats, said B.Gopalakrishnan.

K.V.Thomas a senior Congress leader and former union minister was denied his sitting seat Ernakulam. He represented the constituency many times. He came publically against Congress high command’s decision. “I don’t know what have I done. I am not born from the skies. If getting aged is what forced them to do so, nothing can be done” he spoke to media.

It has been rumoured that he will likely join BJP. BJP has already started attempts to negotiate with Thomas. It is reported that he will be given Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat if join BJP.