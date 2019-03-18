24 year old guy calls cops for help after getting stoned

The incident happened in Aroma district in Uttar Pradesh where a 24-year-old guy after getting stoned from marijuana called cops for assistance to help him to get home. The 24-year-old; name unknown, called the police and asked them to drop him home as he had no money. When the police came he began to talk abnormally. Police being suspicious checked him and found a pack of Ganja strip from him.

The goon himself admitted that he had a habit of smoking weed from his childhood. His video in which he was conversing with the police has become viral on social media. He says he dialed an emergency number when he had no money to get home.

The cops who took him to the nearest bus stop, in turn, provided him money also.