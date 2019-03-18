A civilian shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

One resident was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place at the tunnel in Pulwama. Muhsin was the name of the person who was killed. At least 40 jawans were killed in the February 2008 terror attack in Pulwama.
Related Articles
Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film: Real face of Indian education system
Jan 17, 2018, 03:40 pm IST
Kiara Advani looks stunning in thigh-high slit gown: See Pics
Oct 29, 2018, 08:16 pm IST
Yogi Adityanath warns of strict action against the Perpetrators of Kasganj violence
Jan 30, 2018, 05:24 pm IST
Talking on mobile phone while driving is not an offence : High Court to Kerala Police
May 18, 2018, 08:28 am IST
Post Your Comments