A civilian shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

Mar 18, 2019, 10:25 pm IST
One resident was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place at the tunnel in Pulwama. Muhsin was  the name of the person who was killed. At least 40 jawans were killed in the February 2008 terror attack in Pulwama.

