BJP to win over 250 seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2019,says Satta Bazar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 250 seats, whereas the Congress will bag 72-74 seats, according to predictions of 2019 Lok Sabha elections results by Rajasthan’s famous Satta Bazar. Matka trends in Phalodi near Jodhpur in Rajasthan also suggest the airstrike by the Indian Air Force at Balakot in Pakistan in retaliation to Pulwama terror attack has swung voters’ sentiment in favour of BJP.

According to bookies in Satta Bazar, the BJP will get over 250 seats, with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 300-310 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Congress is projected to win 72-74 seats, reports TOI. Post the airstrike in Pakistan, according to bookies involve in Matka game, BJP’s chances have brightened as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged stronger since then.

Consequently, the Satta Bazar has lowered the number of seats for Congress to 72-74 from 100 predicted earlier. The State of the Nation opinion poll conducted by CVoter on March 10 had predicted that the BJP-led NDA will fall marginally short of a majority in the Lok Sabha but will comfortably form the government with post-poll tie-ups. In terms of seats, the BJP is expected to get 220 seats on its own and the allies are likely to get 44.

In the UPA camp, the Congress is expected to get 86 and other partners will add up another 55. The opinion poll projected that the NDA will get 264 seats while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is expected to reach a tally of 141 and all other parties are expected to get 138 seats.

The BJP is expected to make major chunk of seats from Bihar (36, up from 22 in 2014), Gujarat (24, two down from all 26 seats in the state bagged by the BJP), Karnataka (16, one down from 2014), Madhya Pradesh (24, two down from 26 won last time), Maharashtra (36, 13 more than 23 won in 2014), Odisha (12, against only 1 last time) and Rajasthan (20, four down from 2014).

The Congress will improve its 2014 tally of 44 by getting most of the seats from Assam (7, up from 3 in 2014), Chhattisgarh (5 against only 1 in last election), Kerala (14, one more than 2014), Karnataka (9, same as last time), Jharkhand (5, a seat less than last time), Madhya Pradesh (5, against 3 last time), Maharashtra (7, a marginal improvement from 4 in 2014), Punjab (12 against 3 last time), Rajasthan (5, up from nil in 2014), Tamil Nadu (4 against nil last time) and Uttar Pradesh (4, up from 2).