“Election is not a political emotion but a duty for me” says Nimisha Sajayan

Mar 18, 2019, 09:55 pm IST
A few days are left behind for 17th LokSabha election. Political Parties, their candidates and electorate have stepped into the heat of the election. Everyone has a clear opinion about who should they vote, why should they do voting and what they expect from the people’s representatives. Let us see what Nimisha Sajayan who stole our heart have to say about casting vote.

State Film Awards Winner Sajayan is considering each election as an opportunity full her obligation towards the nation. “It is our responsibility to exercise voting and I am obligated to perform that obligation,” she says.

She says that she has done her voting very carefully ever since she started it. She confirms that she analyzes the political and social situation very carefully.

Despite being a Malayalee. Nimisha is a permanent resident in Mumbai and she will cast her vote in Thane constituency.

