Latest NewsInternational

GunMan Opens Fire on Tram in Netherlands, Several Injured

Mar 18, 2019, 06:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

One person has died and several people have been injured following a suspected terror attack on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.Several people have been injured and one is feared to have died in the shooting at about 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT) near the 24 Oktoberplein junction, reports say. While they have not refuted reports about there being more than one attacker, the police have only referred to a sole gunman in their tweets.

The police said they are searching for the shooter and urged civilians in the area to avoid the site. They said they have set up a telephone line for information on the attack.

“Investigation into shooting incident is underway,” the police wrote on Twitter. “We also take into account a possible terrorist motive.”

The Dutch government raised the terrorism threat level to the highest possible in Utrecht after the attack.

The National Anti-Terrorism Coordinator said it had raised alert level as the suspected shooter was still at large.

Tags

Related Articles

This “HOT” film conveys a unique message to new generation

May 16, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Kashmir

This is what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has to say about ‘Kashmir Issue’

Mar 15, 2018, 06:55 pm IST

Bollywood celebrities who attended Salman Khan’s Christmas bash

Dec 26, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

Whopping Price Of This Record Breaking Lotus Shaped Diamond Ring Will Stun You: Video

Jun 30, 2018, 09:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close