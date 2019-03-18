GunMan Opens Fire on Tram in Netherlands, Several Injured

One person has died and several people have been injured following a suspected terror attack on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.Several people have been injured and one is feared to have died in the shooting at about 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT) near the 24 Oktoberplein junction, reports say. While they have not refuted reports about there being more than one attacker, the police have only referred to a sole gunman in their tweets.

The police said they are searching for the shooter and urged civilians in the area to avoid the site. They said they have set up a telephone line for information on the attack.

“Investigation into shooting incident is underway,” the police wrote on Twitter. “We also take into account a possible terrorist motive.”

The Dutch government raised the terrorism threat level to the highest possible in Utrecht after the attack.

The National Anti-Terrorism Coordinator said it had raised alert level as the suspected shooter was still at large.