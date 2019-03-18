Lucifer’s Trailer is All Set to be Launched on this Date

Mohanlal-Prithviraj team’s Lucifer will be hitting the theatres on March 28, 2019 and the audiences are indeed quite excited about the same.

It is now learnt that the wait for the trailer of the Mohanlal starrer may be a bit longer. The trailer of the movie, which will hit theatres on March 28, will be released on March 22(around 9 pm), say media reports.

Mohanlal will be seen playing the lead character in the movie. Actors like Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Murali Gopy, and Mamta Mohandas are also part of the film. The movie is expected to be a political thriller. Sujith Vaassudev is the man behind the camera. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Ashirvad Cinemas.