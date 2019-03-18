Latest NewsEntertainment

Manohar Parrikar’s Death : PM Narendra Modi poster launch postponed

Mar 18, 2019, 07:22 am IST
The launch of the second poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic of the same name was postponed following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening.

Mr Parrikar died at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

BJP President Amit Shah was to launch the poster of the film PM Narendra Modi on Monday morning in Delhi.

However, late in the evening the makers of the film messaged invitees, “We are extremely sorry to inform that the poster launch of our film ‘PM Narendra Modi’, which was scheduled for March 18, 10.30 am, has been postponed due to the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.”

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family in this time of grief. Rest in peace,” the message added.

The makers haven’t announced the new date for the poster launch.

PM Narendra Modi is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar B and produced by S Singh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi. Vivek Oberoi will play the role of PM Modi.

