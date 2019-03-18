Smart phones with 100 Mega pixels would be coming soon confirms Qualcomm

There has been huge difference in mobile camera phones through the ravages of time. Low quality mobile phone camera’s are becoming a history now . Though we have numerous mobile cameras which support photography

they still stand behind professional DSLRs in means of picture quality.

Last week Qualcomm announced their existing range of mobile processors has the capacity to capture high resolution images. But when coming to taking photographs through smartphones,it is not just camera that does all the job but the integrated processors also play a major role in processing the image making use of Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The company said that chip sets such as Snapdragon 855, 845, 710, 675 and 670 can support single cameras with up to 192-megapixel. Qualcomm has also said they are expecting a 64-megapixel and even 100-megapixel+ camera sensors by the end of 2019

According to Judd Heape, Qualcomm’s Senior Director of Product Management, manufacturers are engaged on the work to make a sensor which can and get 64 and 100-megapixel+ images.Smartphones by the end of this year will have this processed sensors.

“While we don’t have any information about these manufacturers, but there is a possibility that we could see flagships by the end of 2019 featuring a 100-megapixel+ camera” he added.