Telangana Congress spokesperson resigns from party

Congress spokesperson Krishank resigned from the party on Sunday and announced that he will join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) later on Monday.

He released a video in which he said, ‘I was disappointed by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy for not recognizing his work and dedication to the party.’

‘Reddy has spoiled the entire Congress party in Telangana,’ he alleged.

On Sunday, Krishank burnt party flags and other election material which costs around Rs 15 lakhs.

Speaking to ANI, Krishank said, ‘I will join TRS party on Monday in the presence of its working present KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhawan.

Krishank is a son in law of the former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana.

Presently, there are only two Congress Lok Sabha MPs in the state- Nandi Yellaiah and Sukender Reddy Gutha who won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda parliamentary constituencies respectively.