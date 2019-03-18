Telangana No 1 state in India, says Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that many people laughed at him and criticised him when he launched the TRS in 2001 to fight for Telangana statehood. ‘With hard work and support extended by all sections of people, we achieved statehood for Telangana and now Telangana is considered the number one state in the country,’ Mr Rao told a massive crowd that had turned up here for the launch of the TRS campaign for the general elections.

Mr Rao said Telangana was the only state supplying 24 hours of uninterrupted power to the farming sector, which had been certified by the Central Electricity Authority, he said. Projects such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project were taken up in the newly formed Telangana to supply water for irrigation and drinking.

‘There is no state except Telangana which implements the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes for the welfare of the farming sector. The Centre and other states are copying the schemes introduced in Telangana,’ Mr Rao said.

He appealed to the people to vote for TRS candidate B. Vinod Kumar, the party candidate from Karimnagar. He assured them that Mr Vinod Kumar would become a Union minister if they elected him with a huge margin of votes in the Lok Sabha election.

TRS leaders and party activists gave a warm welcome to Mr Rao when he reached Karimnagar. The meeting which was scheduled to start at 5.30 in the evening eventually began at 7 pm. Mr Vinod Kumar started the meeting explaining the development which took place under his tenure as Karimnagar MP.

Later, health minister Etela Rajendar briefed the people about the journey of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the hard work he had put in to achieve statehood for Telangana and his vision of achieving Bangaru Telangana.

Huge cut-outs of the Chief Minister, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, ministers Etela Rajendar and Koppula Eshwar along with local MLA Gangula Kamalakar were set up at the meeting premises in the sports ground.