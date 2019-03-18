Temperatures to cross 40 degrees Celcius in Kerala

Temperatures across the state recorded an increase of two to three degree Celsius on Sunday. The highest recorded temperature was at Vellanikkara in Thrissur, 38 degrees Celcius. At this rate the temperature will cross 40 degrees Celcius in two weeks, says meteorological experts. With the rise in temperatures, waves were higher than usual in seas. Waves could rise from 1.8 m to 2.2 m.

Hot winds from the north and severe heat phenomenon are the causes for the rise in temperature. It was in 2016 when the state saw such a high rise in temperatures. Kerala state disaster management authority and health department are organizing awareness programs to defend sunstroke and sunburns.

Temperature yesterday

Kozhikode: 36.8, up by 3 degrees

Kottayam: 36.7, an increase of 2 degrees

Alappuzha: 35.6, increase by 2.1 degrees

Thiruvananthapuram: 35.1, up by 2 degrees

Thrissur Vellanikkara: 38.1, an increase of 3.2 degrees

Punalur: 37.4, an increase of 3 degrees

Kochi: 36.5, up by 1.8 degrees