Temperatures to cross 40 degrees Celcius in Kerala

Temperatures across the state recorded an increase of two to three degree Celsius on Sunday. The highest recorded temperature was at Vellanikkara in Thrissur, 38 degrees Celcius. At this rate the temperature will cross 40 degrees Celcius in two weeks, says meteorological experts. With the rise in temperatures, waves were higher than usual in seas. Waves could rise from 1.8 m to 2.2 m.
Hot winds from the north and severe heat phenomenon are the causes for the rise in temperature. It was in 2016 when the state saw such a high rise in temperatures. Kerala state disaster management authority and health department are organizing awareness programs to defend sunstroke and sunburns.
Temperature yesterday
Kozhikode: 36.8, up by 3 degrees
Kottayam: 36.7, an increase of 2 degrees
Alappuzha: 35.6, increase by 2.1 degrees
Thiruvananthapuram: 35.1, up by 2 degrees
Thrissur Vellanikkara: 38.1, an increase of 3.2 degrees
Punalur: 37.4, an increase of 3 degrees
Kochi: 36.5, up by 1.8 degrees
