Action King Arjun to share screen space with Dileep

Tamil actor ‘action king Arjun’ will team up with Malayalam actor Dileep. Both the actors will share screen space in the upcoming movie ‘Jack Daniel’. The film is directed by SL Puram Jayasurya. The film will be launched on March 21 with a customary pooja. The shoot of the film will commence on April 10.

The movie is being produced by Shibu Thameens of Thameens Films. Anju Kurian of ‘Kavi Udheshichathu’ and ‘Njan Prakashan’ fame has been signed as the female lead. Saiju Kurup, Devan and Aju Varghese are also part of the supporting cast. Details about the technical crew will be revealed shortly.