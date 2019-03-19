Afghanistan record maiden Test win; How long it took other nations to taste success in Test cricket?

Afghanistan’s cricket team on Monday recorded its maiden Test win, beating Ireland by seven wickets in a one-off game at Dehradun in Uttarakhand which has been Afghanistan’s home for a while.

The Test victory came to Afghanistan nine months after making its debut in the tet cricket format. Afghanistan scored 314 in the first innings. Chasing 147 for victory, Afghanistan achieved the target in second innings, scoring 149 for 3. Ireland scored 172 in the first innings and 288 in the second innings. Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah was named the Man of the Match for his twin fifties.

Here is a look at how long it took for other countries to win their first Test:

Australia – Test Debut: 1877, Maiden Test win: 1877

England – Test Debut: 1877, Maiden Test win: 1877

South Africa – Test Debut: 1889, Maiden Test win: 1906

West Indies – Test Debut: 1928, Maiden Test win: 1930

New Zealand – Test Debut: 1930, Maiden Test win: 1956

India – Test Debut: 1932, Maiden Test win: 1952

Pakistan – Test Debut: 1952, Maiden Test win: 1952

Sri Lanka – Test Debut: 1982, Maiden Test win: 1985

Zimbabwe – Test Debut: 1992, Maiden Test win: 1995

Bangladesh- Test Debut: 2000, Maiden Test win: 2005