Andra polls;Illegal liquor stocks worth Rs 1.16 crore seized in Guntur district as part of a raid

Just before Andhra Pradesh state Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections, the Prohibition and Excise Department no has seized illegal alcohol stocks which having a worth of Rs 1.16 crore form Guntur district.The seizure was made possible as part of a raid on Tuesday. The department has made up special squad and task forces to carry out raids on those found violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Folloeing a tipoff the Excise Department seized 2,000 liquor bottles from wine shops at Vinukonda and Piduguralla villages in Guntur. Liscene of three liquor shops were cancelled as a aftermath of the raid.\

In another raid the departemnt seized Rs 35 lakh worth of alcohol from a store on Yetukuru road.Another two persons were stopped from carrying 26 bottles of liquor in a car. The license of the driver has also been suspended until election ends in the state.

“One person is allowed to carry six full bottles of liquor with proper bills. If that limit is exceeded then the license of the shop from where the product was bought will be suspended with immediate effect,” said N Balakirshnan, the Guntur Excise Superintendent.