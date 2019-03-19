Biopic PM narendra modi; second look poster released.

The biopic of Prime minister Narendra Modi, has been redated for an earlier release. The film was scheduled for the release on April 12 but the makes of the film has now informed that the film will be released on April 5.

As the film is pre-poned now the Amith Shah has now released the second look poster of the film. The pre-production team has decided to release the second look poster on Monday but Goan Chief Ministers death caused a delay.

Producer Sandip Singh said, “We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don’t want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can’t wait to show it to them.