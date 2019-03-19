BWF rankings: Lakshya Sen, Riya Mookerjee break into top 100

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Riya Mookerjee today broke into the top-100 among Men’s and Women’s singles players in the latest World Badminton Rankings. Making a massive jump of 28 places, Lakshya Sen is placed 76th. Riya Mookerjee climbed up 19 spots to be placed 94th. In the women’s singles rankings, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are static with Sindhu at sixth and Saina at ninth position.

Among men, B Sai Praneeth also moved up three places to 19th. Kidambi Srikanth remains static and is the best placed Indian in the men’s rankings at seventh. He is followed by Sameer Verma (14th), H S Prannoy (24th), Subhankar Dey (43rd), Parupalli Kashyap (48th), Ajay Jayram (52nd) and Sourav Verma (53rd).

Japan’s Kento Momota is leading the men’s chart while Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying is topping the women’s singles list.