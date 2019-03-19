Garbage disposal laws broken ; 40 kg plastic found in dead whale’s belly.

A young whale who washed offshore dead had 40kgs of plastic inside its gut. The incident took place in the Philippines, where plastic pollution is highest among the world. The young whale had died out of starvation as it could not eat anything as plastic (40kg of rice sacks and other plastic bags ) were filled in.

The “Beaked Whale” was found on the shores of Sitio Asian in the Philippines on Saturday and the overnight examination revealed that it had died of starvation and dehydration due to plastic.

Marine biologists from the D’Bone Collector Museum in the city has said that they had a real shock when the whale was examined.

Though on their Facebook page, the museum said they uncovered “40 kilos of plastic bags, including 16 rice sacks. 4 banana plantation style bags and multiple shopping bags” in the whale’s stomach after conducting an autopsy