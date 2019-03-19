Gold & Silver Price: Gold Price rises

Gold prices bounced back by Rs 140 to Rs 32,970 per 10 gram at the bullion market. Globally, gold rose 0.31% to USD 1,308.30 an ounce and silver by 0.29%to USD 15.47 an ounce in New York.

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rebounded by Rs 140 each to Rs 32,970 and Rs 32,800 per 10 gram, respectively. It had lost Rs 540 in the past two days. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight grams.

Silver ready also moved up by Rs 235 to Rs 38,960 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 166 to Rs 38,031 per kg. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.