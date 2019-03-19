KeralaLatest News

“How can the Congress, who cannot determine the candidate for a parliamentary seat, can lead the country”, asks Kodiyeri

Mar 19, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has now criticized Congress for continuing the indecision in the seat partition among their candidates. How can the Congress lead our country they still cannot determine the candidate list in a parliamentary seat asks Kodiyeri. Kodiyeri warns that there is a possibility that the Left can again make a big boost like that, which happened in 2004

It was on the context of the existing debate over the seat in the state congress ( A & I groups) that Kodiyeri commented such a statement. When Congress (I) group says it was all UmmanChandi who insisted for Siqiqque in Waynad created all the doldrums, Congress (A) says the chaos is made by their counterpart ( Congress I ).

