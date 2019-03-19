Latest NewsInternational

Idai cyclone destroys Southern Africa; the death toll may rise to 1000 says report.

Mar 19, 2019, 09:26 am IST
Idai, The cyclone that hit the southern regions of Africa has killed 180 people. Thousand others where injured. In Zimbabwe alone death toll has alone risen to 98. The government has also claimed 217 people were injured.

More damage was done in Mozambique. Though the death toll was considered to be 84 reports have asserted that the death toll may rise up to 1000. Since the communication facility has gone down on behalf of the disaster the depth of the calamity can never be examined clearly. Rescue work is continuing with Red Crosint.

