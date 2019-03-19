Latest NewsSports

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Prithviraj Tondaiman on course for final

Mar 19, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

In shooting, India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman shot two perfect rounds of 25, to stay on course for the men’s trap finals at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup being held at Acapulco, Mexico.

Prithviraj was in a group of seven shooters, in a field of 107, who shot a perfect 50 after the first two rounds. Three more rounds of qualifying will take place today before the top six make it to the finals. There are two Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places up for grabs in this event. However, the women’s trap team bowed out of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) event.

Tags

Related Articles

Central Govt asks all states to identify selfie accident-prone zones

Apr 3, 2018, 07:23 pm IST

“Don’t desecrate Sabarimala temple” : Shashi Tharoor to RSS, BJP

Nov 9, 2018, 04:31 pm IST

Kerala in CNN Travel’s 19 places to visit in 2019

Feb 3, 2019, 11:09 pm IST

Believe it or not, This Place has a TAX for RAIN !

Jul 2, 2018, 02:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close