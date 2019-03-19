 KV Thomas abandons participating in the Hibi Eden’s election meeting

It seems KV Thomas is still angry with the denial of Ernakulam seat. Now he has expressed his frustration, leaving the convention of Hibi Eden. This is indicative that KV Thomas is still agitated in the denial of his candidateship from Ernakulam. The meeting was inaugurated by K Muraleedharan, despite Ramesh Chennithala was supposed to inaugurate the function.

It seems KV Thomas might be protesting aganist the act of dening his candidateship. Thomas have been representing Ernakulam for number of times and it was this time he had lost the rope from his grip.

KV Thomas has announced that he will be supporting Hibi Eden but the Congress now has been disturbed by his absence from the convention. Chennithala, who came to Cochin for the convention after the controversial dispute in Delhi, went to Ponnani without participating in the convention. Chennithala even refused to respond to the questions from journalists.