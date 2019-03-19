Malayalis abuses Mia Khalifa for getting married

Some Malayali netizens abuse former porn star, Mia Khalifa. Former porn star and sports show anchor Mia Khalif has earlier informed that she is getting ready for marriage. After the news has come, many Malayalis post abusive comments on her social media handles. Mia Khalifa’s would-be husband Robert Sandburg on his Instagram page informed that Mia has accepted his proposal. Mia Khalifa, the Lebanese origin American has earlier announced that she will quit the porn industry.

????? ????? ????????? ? ?????????.. ????? KSRTC ????????????????????????????????????? ????? ?????? ?????? ???????????????…

????????????? ????????????, ?????? ?????? ????????????????????????? ???????? ????!!

David Prates Send us some vídeos of your honeymoon

?????????????? ???????????? ?????? ????

??????? ??????????? ??? ???? ????? ??????? ??????????. miss you Mia #

?????? ????? ?????? ?????, ????? ?????????? ???? ?????????????? ????? ??????? ????? ?????????????????? ??????????????? ???? ??????? ??????? ?????????? …

?? ????? ?????? ??????? ???? ??? ???????????? ?????? ?????