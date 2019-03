In giving a tremendous shock to Congress, the senior leader and opposition leader of the party in Maharastra, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil left Congress.

He is likely to join BJP. He has given his resignation letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. He has also resigned opposition leader post also. He has mentioned that he resigned from the party upholding ethical values. Earlier his son Sujay Vekhe Patil has joined BJP.