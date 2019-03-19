Latest NewsInternational

Over 1,000 feared dead in cyclone

Mar 19, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rapidly rising floodwaters have created “an inland ocean” in Mozambique endangering scores of thousands of families, as aid organizations scramble to rescue and provide food to survivors of Cyclone Idai. More than a thousand people are feared to have died due to cyclone Idai that devastated Mozambique last week.

The city of Beira in central Mozambique bore the full wrath of Cyclone Idai. The storm unleashed fierce winds and flash floods and washed away roads and houses. Beira international airport was closed because of cyclone damage but later reopened.

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, Idai left 98 dead and at least 217 are missing, according to the information ministry.

Tags

Related Articles

Hansika-Motwani

Hansika Motwani finally opens up about her leaked pictures

Jan 30, 2019, 10:47 am IST
PUBG Mobile

Tips and Tricks you should keep in mind while playing PUBG Mobile

Nov 25, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

Supreme Court on Kerala love jihad case; Hadiya is an adult woman

Jan 23, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Women Wall : Sivagiri Mutt severely condemned government

Jan 1, 2019, 08:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close