Over 1,000 feared dead in cyclone

Rapidly rising floodwaters have created “an inland ocean” in Mozambique endangering scores of thousands of families, as aid organizations scramble to rescue and provide food to survivors of Cyclone Idai. More than a thousand people are feared to have died due to cyclone Idai that devastated Mozambique last week.

The city of Beira in central Mozambique bore the full wrath of Cyclone Idai. The storm unleashed fierce winds and flash floods and washed away roads and houses. Beira international airport was closed because of cyclone damage but later reopened.

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, Idai left 98 dead and at least 217 are missing, according to the information ministry.