In the Netherlands, Dutch police arrested a man suspected of opening fire on a tram in Utrecht city on Monday, killing three people. The police said that the suspect has been identified as Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man.

The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, confirmed the arrest. He said authorities have lowered the threat level in Utrecht from the maximum level five as a result of the arrest.