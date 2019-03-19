Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; first look poster released

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is the most anticipated film in 2019 directed by Quentin Tarantino. The prime factor for this is that the enigmatic actors De Caprio and Brad Pitt are taking part in the film. Anyway, the first look poster of the film is being picked up by social media fans now.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” is said to be a mystery crime thriller. The first look poster is something cool and unique as it displays only De Caprio and Brad Pitt alone and nothing else. The film will be released on July 26.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden, Kurt Russell, Damian Lewis, Burt Reynolds, Emile Hirsch, and Luke Perry are other major representatives cast in the film.

It is Sony Pictures who debuted the first poster for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, with stars which are featured prominently in the foreground and the iconic Hollywood hills in the background.