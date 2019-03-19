CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Sunny Wayne and Antony Varghese to join together in ‘Khamaroonisa’

Mar 19, 2019, 09:31 pm IST
Sunny Wayne and Antony Varghese will be teaming up for director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon’s new film. Anil Radhakrishnan Menon had recently announced a project named ‘Khamaroonisa 14/24/130’. Khamarunissa will be scripted by Santhosh Trivikraman. The movie will be released under Lord Krishna Entertainments

The director is noted for his films like ‘North 24 Kaatham’, ‘Sapthamashree Thaskaraha’ and ‘Lord Livingston 700 Kandi’. His debut film ‘North 24..’ starring Fahadh Faasil, Nedumudi Venu and Swathi Reddy had won him a National award for the best feature film in Malayalam in 2013.

Sunny has previously worked with the director in ‘Lord Livingston 700 Kandi’.

