“THE EGG BOY”; who attacked the Australian senator with ‘eggs’ for Racist comments; watch the video.

Mar 19, 2019, 02:54 pm IST
The social media has now come up in support for the “Egg Boy” ever since a video of him smacking Australian minister Fraser Anning with an egg became viral on the internet. The teenager has earned the tag after he smashed egg into the minister’s head for making Racists comments regarding the horrific Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand that had at least 50 people dead.


The #eggboy has become a global trend on Twitter, with fans extending solidarity for the boy.

 

 

