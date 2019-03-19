Yamaha launches Fascino Dark Knight edition

Yamaha, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has now come up with Fasino’s new Dark Knight edition.

The special edition is priced at a rupees of INR 56,793.

Another specialty of this special edition is the presence of the maroon seat incorporated in the black color and a maintenance-free battery which is having a life long warranty. The United braking system is included in the new edition.

There will be no change in the mechanical features from the old Fascino which started its production in 2015. The Dark Knight edition also comes with a powerful 113cc engine which delivers a torque of 8.1NM and 7 bhp.