Automobile

Yamaha launches Fascino Dark Knight edition

Mar 19, 2019, 09:50 am IST
Less than a minute

 

Yamaha, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has now come up with Fasino’s new Dark Knight edition.
The special edition is priced at a rupees of INR 56,793.

Another specialty of this special edition is the presence of the maroon seat incorporated in the black color and a maintenance-free battery which is having a life long warranty. The United braking system is included in the new edition.

There will be no change in the mechanical features from the old Fascino which started its production in 2015. The Dark Knight edition also comes with a powerful 113cc engine which delivers a torque of 8.1NM and 7 bhp.

Tags

Related Articles

HERO

Hero MotoCorp launches 2018 edition Passion PRO and Passion XPRO in India

Mar 13, 2018, 08:41 pm IST
Audi--Unveiled-Brand-New-Luxurious-Q8-Coupe-SUV

Audi Unveiled Brand New Luxurious Q8 Coupe SUV: See pics

Jun 6, 2018, 05:00 pm IST

Royal Enfield launches Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India

Nov 14, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

Awesome! Maruti Ciaz Owner Transforms His Car into an Audi. See Pics

Jul 31, 2018, 11:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close