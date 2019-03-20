Health & FitnessLatest News

4 Things You Must Get Rid Off Right After You Had Food

Mar 20, 2019
1. STOP SMOKING

A cigarette after a meal is extremely dangerous it can damage the entire body. Smoking a single cigarette right after your meal is same as if you smoke 10 cigarettes at a time. The digestive system works on the whole body, and nicotine binds with oxygen in the blood because then it’s more easily absorbed. There are researchers that smoking a cigarette after a meal dramatically increases the risk of bowel cancer and lungs.

2. STOP DRINKING TEA

Stop drinking tea after your meal. Drinking tea after the meal will surely hinder the digestive process. This is because the chemical present in Tea and Coffee will hinder the digestive process ( iron absorption)

3. STOP CONSUMING FRUITS AFTER YOUR MEAL

Consuming fruits right after your meal will lead to fermentation. This happens especially during the dinner . Consuming fruits right after the meal will also result in irregular bowel moments and gastro- intestinal problems.

4. STOP NAPPING AFTER YOUR MEAL

While you’re napping, your body is hard at work digesting that last meal, and this can lead to problems ranging from indigestion, weight gain to a possible increased risk for a stroke.

