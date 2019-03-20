Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Social Media to Make Industrial Code of Ethics

The Election Commission has asked social media and internet companies to make their own code of ethics on the lines of its Model Code of Conduct as it cracks down false information during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Representatives of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, were called by the poll panel to discuss the issue of evolving mechanism to prevent abuse on social media platforms. The EC also wanted to ensure that elections are insulated from outside influence.

“All platforms and industry association IAMAI were asked to make presentations explaining what they are doing to prevent abuse of platforms during elections,” said a representative of one of the companies present in the meeting.

The attendees for Tuesday’s meetings included IAMAI president Subho Ray, Facebook India policy head Shivnath Thukral, Google’s public policy team, Sharechat’s public policy director Berges Malu, and representatives from Twitter and TikTok.