BJP Says Techies Were Arrested For Raising Pro-Modi Slogans

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over police action against techies at the Congress chief’s rally in Bengaluru on Monday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed start-up entrepreneurs at an event in Bengaluru on Monday, a large number of people raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the venue. Policemen chased away these protestors who raised pro-modi slogans.

“Hugs for ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of ‘Free Speech’? Yuvraj (prince) of Congress must know that time follows the course taken by youngsters. Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics,” Shah tweeted.

The protesters also put up placards demanding that Rahul Gandhi leave the venue. As the slogans became louder, the police tried to clear the area.