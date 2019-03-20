Latest NewsInternational

China Says It Will Strongly Support Pakistan in Supporting Its Territories

Mar 20, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday pledged to uphold Pakistan’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity saying its commitment will remain despite changes in the international landscape.

The two long-standing allies at a meeting of Foreign Ministers Wang Yi and Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed the Pulwama attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers and led to a major crisis in India-Pakistan relations.

Speaking in Beijing at the first-ever China-Pakistan Foreign Minister-level strategic dialogue, Wang said: “No matter how things change in the world and in the region, China will firmly support Pakistan in upholding its sovereign independence and territorial integrity and dignity.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi acknowledged China’s support to his country in “difficult times” and thanked Beijing for its support to Pakistan.

