Congress MLA V.T.Balram ridicules CPM workers for arguing for Jayarajan and Innocent

Congress MLA V.T.Balram has again come criticising CPM workers and Cyberspace fighters of CPM for arguing for it’s candidates. Balram has criticised CPM advacotes on social media for arguing for Innocent, P.Jayarajan, P.V.Anvar, and Joyce Geroge. He in his social media handle has raised the criticism.
???????? –> ????? ?????????? –> ???????????? –> ?????? –> ????????? –> ??????????? –> ????????????????……
Gepostet von VT Balram am Dienstag, 19. März 2019
???,#????????????_????
Gepostet von VT Balram am Dienstag, 19. März 2019
Post Your Comments